It was a good Night for Tom Hiddleston. The star of The Night Manager took home his first Golden Globe at the 2017 ceremony.

While accepting the award, Hiddleston spoke about humanitarian work he was doing in South Sudan. While there and relaxing after a day's work, Hiddleston said he was approached by young doctors and nurses who were working in the area who wanted to say hello because they ad just binge watched The Night Manager during a recent shelling incident.