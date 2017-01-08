Have you heard? The 2017 Golden Globes has a runaway hit.

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars have gathered at the Beverly Hilton to find out which films will receive the honor of being considered the best in the business. Movies are celebrated for their screenplays, their actors, their scores, their overall grandeur and emotion. Leading up to tonight's festivities, there were a couple of rumored front runners. Would it be La La Land, with its beauty and glamour and rollicking good time? Would it be Manchester by the Sea, as devastating as it is wonderful?

No, instead, a new movie was seemingly on the minds of everybody at the Golden Globe Awards: Hidden Fences.