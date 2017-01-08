Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Honored During Golden Globes 2017 In Memoriam Tribute

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The 2017 Golden Globes paid tribute to two Hollywood icons on Sunday.

The award show honored Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with a special video tribute, looking back at their careers before their passing.

Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the segment during the show saying, "Sometimes we forget it's actually a community. A community of families. This past year, we lost so many legends and icons. But a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days. It was a terrible loss that we all felt. Tonight, we would like to pay tribute to Carrie fisher and Debbie Reynolds."

After seeing the tribute, Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, took to Twitter to thank the Golden Globes.

"Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls," he tweeted.

Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Then, just one day after Fisher's passing, Reynolds passed away at the age of 84.

