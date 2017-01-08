The 2017 Golden Globes paid tribute to two Hollywood icons on Sunday.

The award show honored Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with a special video tribute, looking back at their careers before their passing.

Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the segment during the show saying, "Sometimes we forget it's actually a community. A community of families. This past year, we lost so many legends and icons. But a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days. It was a terrible loss that we all felt. Tonight, we would like to pay tribute to Carrie fisher and Debbie Reynolds."