Getty Images
Getty Images
Looks like Taylor Swift isn't the only one who's turned her back on Tom Hiddleston...
During the 2017 Golden Globes, Hugh Laurie was announced as the winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his role in The Night Manager. As he stood up, everyone around him applauded, gave him a hug and went to shake his hand—well, except for Hiddleston. Because he was denied.
When Laurie's Night Manager co-star reached out to give him a handshake for his win, Laurie turned the other way and continued walking to the stage, leaving poor Hiddleston hanging. Perhaps Laurie's a T. Swift fan?
NBC
Meanwhile, Laurie took the stage to accept the award, which he won over other major nominees, including: Sterling K. Brown for his role in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, John Lithgow for The Crown, Christian Slater for Mr. Robot and John Travolta for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
All the while making political jokes and admitting he felt like the Hollywood Foreign Press had made a "terrible mistake," he also made sure to thank them as well as his colleagues, friends and family.
"Thank you first of all to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honor. I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," he began. "I don't mean to be gloomy. It's just that it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'foreign,' and 'press' in the title. I also think that to some Republicans, even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."
He continued, joking, "But thank you to them, and thank you to the many, many people who gave me this wonderful, extraordinary, once in a lifetime opportunity," he continued. "So I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."
On a more serioues note, he concluded, "I would like to thank, first of all, AMC and the BBC who were ideal parents for this whole project. They were loving and supportive, and I can't think of any other parental jokes, so they did that. I would also like to thank the impeccable Stephen Garrett, the Cornwell Clans, and of course the old lion himself, [The Night Manager author] John le Carré, the most charming man you'll ever meet."
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!