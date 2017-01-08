At this point, is there any award that The People v. O.J. Simpson hasn't been given yet?

With the stellar FX show's win at the 2017 Golden Globes in the category of Best Limited Series or TV Movie, Ryan Murphy and company have been lauded with that particular superlative just about everywhere possible. Emmy? Yep. TCA Award? You betcha. Critics' Choice Award? What do you think? AFI Award? Surely, you've caught on by now...

In fact, this just so happens to be the last time the series will be lauded as such, as this year's Screen Actors Guild Award nominations failed to find a place for the series among the nominees for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. (And that award is hardly similar, anyway...)