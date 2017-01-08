Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
At this point, is there any award that The People v. O.J. Simpson hasn't been given yet?
With the stellar FX show's win at the 2017 Golden Globes in the category of Best Limited Series or TV Movie, Ryan Murphy and company have been lauded with that particular superlative just about everywhere possible. Emmy? Yep. TCA Award? You betcha. Critics' Choice Award? What do you think? AFI Award? Surely, you've caught on by now...
In fact, this just so happens to be the last time the series will be lauded as such, as this year's Screen Actors Guild Award nominations failed to find a place for the series among the nominees for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. (And that award is hardly similar, anyway...)
Accepting the award on behalf of the entire cast and crew was executive producer Nina Jacobson. "The trial of O.J. Simpson turned tragedy into entertainment, reminding us that American justice is anything but blind when race, gender and celebrity are involved," she said. "When working on the show, we had no idea how painfully relevant those themes would be in 2016. Thank you to audience for watching us, and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honoring us tonight."
The People v. O.J. Simpson completed its sweep by beating out a list of stiff competition that included The Night Of, American Crime, The Dresser, and The Night Manager. Sarah Paulson also continued her sweep with a Best Actress win for her work as Marcia Clark in the limited series. (As of press time, Courtney B. Vance's Best Actor category hadn't yet been awarded.)
