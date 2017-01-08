Janelle Monáe has quite a bit to be excited about tonight...It's her very first Golden Globes!

The double-threat singer and actress joined E! News on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, chatting with Giuliana Rancic about how proud she is to have worked on such incredible films like Moonlight—which is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama—and Hidden Figures.

"I just feel so blessed to be a part of these American stories that celebrate the often times uncelebrated," she explained. "I just feel so proud that we're finally getting these stories about inclusion. They're including everyone more and more and more. Hidden Figures and Moonlight, they're leading the way."

Though this might be her first time at the Globes, Monáe said she's been acting her whole life and hopes to do both music and film in the future.