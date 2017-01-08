Ahead of the big festivities, Gadot teased her award show prep on Instagram, which appeared to be quite a relaxing celebration of the night ahead.

Dressed in a casual black and white striped maxi dress, the actress beamed from ear to ear as makeup and nail artists got busy on their gorgeous client.

Gadot first announced her pregnancy in early November, sharing a sweet selfie alongside husband Yaron Versano on Instagram. She welcomed her first little one, a daughter named Alma, with her leading man back in 2011.

The Fast & the Furious actress will take the stage later tonight to present an award to one lucky recipient. Enjoy your evening, Gal!