Emma Stone walked the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet with a frequent award show date and someone she loves very much: Her brother, Spencer.

The 28-year-old actress, who is nominated for her role in the musical film La La Land, even had the 26-year-old accompany her again in her interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest.

She had also brought Spencer, her only sibling, to the Golden Globes in 2015 (where he looked very different) and 2012 and other past award shows, such as the 2012 Oscars and the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards this past December.

Emma attended the 2017 Golden Globes wearing a sparkling star-shaped jewel-encrusted, pink chiffon, backless Valentino halter gown, while Spencer wore a black and white tux.