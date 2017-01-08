Emma Stone walked the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet with a frequent award show date and someone she loves very much: Her brother, Spencer.
The 28-year-old actress, who is nominated for her role in the musical film La La Land, even had the 26-year-old accompany her again in her interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest.
She had also brought Spencer, her only sibling, to the Golden Globes in 2015 (where he looked very different) and 2012 and other past award shows, such as the 2012 Oscars and the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards this past December.
Emma attended the 2017 Golden Globes wearing a sparkling star-shaped jewel-encrusted, pink chiffon, backless Valentino halter gown, while Spencer wore a black and white tux.
Emma told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet that she and La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling underwent about three months of daily singing and dancing rehearsals before filming began.
"It was probably the best possible time period because I had just done Cabaret on stage in New York," she said. "I wouldn't say I'm a naturally comfortable singer and dancer."
Emma's current Golden Globes nomination is her third. Emma had previously received nods for her performances in Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and Easy A.
Following the 2017 Golden Globes on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday at 8 p.m.