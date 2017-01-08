Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal Carpool to Golden Globes 2017

Luna, who is set to present tonight, got emotional last week over a fan's Star Wars story. In less than 12 hours, the fan's story was retweeted over 22,000 times.

"I took my father to see Rogue One today. I've wanted to take him for a while. I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does. And although I wasn't sure if it was going to resonate with him, I took him anyway," Luna's fan began. "When Diego Luna's character came onscreen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, 'He has a heavy accent.' I was like, 'Yup.'" "When the film was over and were walking to the car, he turns to me and says, 'Did you notice that he had an accent?' I said, 'Yeah, dad, just like yours.' Then my dad asked me if the film had made a lot of money. I told it was the second highest grossing film of 2016 despite it only being out for 18 days in 2016 (since New Year just came around). He then asked me if people liked the film. I told him that it had a huge following online and great reviews. He then asked me why Diego Luna hadn't changed his accent and I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it," the fan continued. "And my dad was silent for a while and then said, 'And he was the main character.' I said, 'He was.'"