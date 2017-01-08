REX/Shutterstock
Octavia Spencer has her eye on a certain Lorraine Schwartz jewel. The 40-karat ring she had on loan just so happened to be her birth stone.
"I may have to talk to [Lorraine Schwartz] about keeping that," Spencer joked to Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.
Spencer, who was wearing a custom Laura Basci tux, was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role of Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures. The buzzy movie, which is based on a true story about women who helped get the first American in space, also stars Janelle Monáe and Taraji P. Henson.
"I hope that our future STEM girls will be inspired by our movie," she said.
Spencer played a woman who knew her way around numbers and it wasn't much of a stretch. Kind of
"I was actually really good at math…once I got to calculus I just stopped. It was not my thing. I was pretty good," she said. "This is rocket science, it is completely different."
Spencer has numerous movies coming out, including The Shack, Gifted and Small Town Crime, which she also produced.
"I am busy. I'm grateful. I'm very grateful for this moment right now," she said.
Spencer took home an Oscar for her work in The Help. She also took home a Golden Globe for the role of Minny Jackson. She's up against her The Help costar Viola Davis in the Supporting Actress category at the 2017 Golden Globes. Davis is nominated for Fences, Naomie Harris is up for the award for Lion, and Michelle Williams for her work in Manchester By the Sea.
