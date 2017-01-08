Apparently working with aliens is not nearly as hard as it sounds.

Amy Adams may have had a few imaginary costars in Arrival, the movie for which she's nominated for best actress in a drama at the 2017 Golden Globes, but Adams says the CGI didn't have a negative impact on her experience filming the movie.

"That definitely creates a challenge," she told Ryan Seacrest of the creatures, Louise, learned to communicate with. "But I have to say, being on set with the crew that [director Denis Villeneuve] has, it makes it so easy. I'd love to have the narrative about how hard it was, but it was such a joy. Getting to tell this story was really one of the joys of my career."