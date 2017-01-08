Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The red carpet is down and camera lights are flashing—it's time for celebs to make a statement.
Award season kicks off with the Golden Globe Awards 2017 tonight, and it's no secret that we'll be watching the red carpet for its epic moments in fashion. From daring looks to princess-like dresses, it's all about having confidence and owning the moment of the red carpet. We're here for it, and so is the rest of the world. We're watching and judging. That's a lot of pressure. While some stars stun, while others, well, leave much to be desired.
After hours in hair and makeup, no one wants to be on the "Worst Dressed" list. We get it. But, we've got to call it how it is. Ill fitting silhouettes, unflattering cuts and homely outfits just won't do. Carrie Underwood, Felicity Jones and Priyanka Chopra are just a few celebs missed the mark this year.
There is a silver lining. Award season has just begun, so there's more time for these celebrities to get it right.
Keep clicking for the Worst Dressed Stars from the Golden Globe Awards 2017!