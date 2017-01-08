Andrew Garfield learned a lot from working with Mel Gibson.

The actor stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet to talk to Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Golden Globes and revealed what he really thinks about his Hacksaw Ridge director.

It turns out while on the set, Garfield and his co-star Vince Vaughn actually sat down and wrote a scene with Gibson.

"Mel....talking about coming from the gut," Garfield began. "Mel is all gut and heart and he, his instinct as a creative person as a man is very highly attuned, so, there was a scene he just didn't like. Didn't make sense for the story on the page and he called us in the morning of shooting and we wrote it in about half an hour together because he just didn't feel right."

Garfield continued, "And that's who he is he's incredibly instinctive and a formidable story teller, a visceral storyteller and really kind of hits audiences right where it hurts in a really good way I think."