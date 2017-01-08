Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown is still having quite a moment. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star is up for a Golden Globe for his role on the FX series after already taking home an Emmy for his work as Christopher Darden. But that's not all. The FX miniseries is nominated for Outstanding Miniseries or TV Movie as well and Brown's NBC drama, This Is Us, is up for Best TV Drama trophy.
"I'm just enjoying the moment," Brown, who wore a Kenneth Cole tuxedo, told Giuliana Rancic on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. "A year ago we were recording…seeing who is wearing it well and now we're actually here…It's good times, I'm enjoying it."
Brown admitted he almost fainted at the Emmys when his name was called. "I was humbled," he said of the reception he received then and continues to get for his work in The People v. O.J. Simpson.
Brown is nominated up against Hugh Laurie for The Night Manager, John Lithgow for The Crown, Mr. Robot's Christian Slater and his People v. O.J. Simpson costar John Travolta, but he's not expecting to take home the award, he said. In fact, he didn't prep a speech. Brown's wife and This Is Us costar Ryan Michelle Bathe confirmed. "Girl, you know I would tell you the tea," she said. "My husband is prepared for every eventuality."
Brown will split his time at the 2017 Golden Globes between the tables for his two shows, The People V. O.J. Simpson and This Is Us, naturally.
This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
