Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are taking their romance to the movies! Well, sort of. 

E! News' Ryan Seacrest caught up with the adorable couple as they arrived to the 2017 Golden Globes, where both actors dished on the upcoming CHiPs reboot that Shepard directed. 

"I directed a movie version of CHiPs. It comes out on March 24," he explained. "I'm John; Michael Peña is Ponch... I don't want to get into who is and isn't in it because there's a lot of surprises. It's a very new spin on it. It's very hard R."

And while Dax kept his lips pretty sealed on any major details about his big screen revival of the classic 1970s television series, Kristen couldn't help but chime in about her own role in the flick.

Photos

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

"He wrote me in as his sort of trashy, estranged wife. It's a very fun part. He likes me to be a real jerk," Bell revealed. 

"I write her weird roles and she has to act them out," her leading man added. 

As for the evening at hand, Kristen and Dax looked sharp in coordinating, all-black ensembles. Kristen glowed in a plunging sequined gown by Jenny Packham while Dax kept it dapper in a classic suit.

Enjoy, the evening you two!

