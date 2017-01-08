The 74th Annual Primetime Golden Globe Awards just set the style standard for the entire red carpet season!
The stars came out in their finest for the first major award show of the year. Everyone, from Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan to Janelle Monáe in custom Armani Privé, embodied the glamour of the night. However, there were a crop of stars who shined a little brighter than the rest. The outfit, the hair, the makeup and confidence culminated in perfection—which is why the following celebs deserve a spot on our Best Dressed list.
For instance, Lily Collins was a modern-day princess in an ancient-rose-colored Zuhair Murad Couture gown. Even if you're not a fan of such feminine, romantic ball gowns, you cannot deny how well her monochrome eye shadow, red lip and braided updo pairs with the fairy-tale-appropriate dress.
Ruth Negga may be a relatively newcomer to the Hollywood stage but she is definitely one to watch—for her acting chops and her amazing fashion point of view. This metallic column dress was perfectly tailored to her body and reminds us of a futuristic suit of armor.
If you think chokers are going out of fashion, you need to see Michelle Williams in her fun off-the-shoulder frock. This is how to elevate a ubiquitous trend in a high-fashion, chic way—the actress always stays true to her throwback style, and we love her for it.
