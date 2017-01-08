Of course Moore previously gushed about making out (yes, making out!) with Ventimiglia.

In September, she told Andy Cohen why he's her best on-screen kiss. "You know, I would probably have to say Milo in this show…We're like seven episodes into shooting now and at this point it's just sort of like, 'Oh, we have to make out? OK.' He's just the loveliest and I feel so comfortable with him."

She also answered whether Ventimiglia ever uses his tongue. "Sometimes it's required…Sometimes I think to make it look like a real kiss there has to be tongue," she explained. Ooh la la!

Meanwhile, This Is Us is nominated for quite a few awards tonight, including Best Television Series, Drama, and Ventimiglia says it's well-deserved. He feels very grateful to be part of a series that is providing inspiration to families, especially for him as a father figure in the show.