Milo Ventimiglia is thankful for Mandy Moore kissing and telling!
The This Is Us star—wearing a navy Ralph Lauren suit—chatted with E! News' Ryan Seacrest ahead of the 2017 Golden Globes and agreed that he and his co-star Moore have some pretty great chemistry. In fact, when Seacrest asked Ventimiglia how he feels about Moore calling him the best on-screen kiss she's ever had, he couldn't help but bust a smile.
"She is mine [too], but I think it's one of those things, like your current girlfriend, you've got to say she's the best you've ever had," he joked. "I'm sure she's had some steamy ones in the past, but I thank you, Mandy, for saying I'm the best."
Of course Moore previously gushed about making out (yes, making out!) with Ventimiglia.
In September, she told Andy Cohen why he's her best on-screen kiss. "You know, I would probably have to say Milo in this show…We're like seven episodes into shooting now and at this point it's just sort of like, 'Oh, we have to make out? OK.' He's just the loveliest and I feel so comfortable with him."
She also answered whether Ventimiglia ever uses his tongue. "Sometimes it's required…Sometimes I think to make it look like a real kiss there has to be tongue," she explained. Ooh la la!
Meanwhile, This Is Us is nominated for quite a few awards tonight, including Best Television Series, Drama, and Ventimiglia says it's well-deserved. He feels very grateful to be part of a series that is providing inspiration to families, especially for him as a father figure in the show.
NBC
"It's one of those special things for 21 years I've been in front of the camera, and I'm thankful to be a part of the group [and] to play the character I'm playing," he told Seacrest. "It's very simple: Jack is trying to be a good a father, a good man and I think that inherent desire to give to his family. Hopefully, it spreads to the audiences taking in the show and watching the show, and they want to be better men, better fathers, they want to be better people."
He continued, "I think that's something amazing [creator] Dan Fogelman, as well as our entire creative writing team, they're accomplishing that and giving us the words to bring these characters to life."
Well, we can't wait to see if the show takes the big win tonight when the Golden Globes start at 5 p.m. pst on NBC!
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!