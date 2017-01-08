And the top award of the night goes to Moonlight.

The Barry Jenkins-helmed film starring Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali and Janelle Monáe won Best Motion Picture, Drama tonight at the 2017 Golden Globes.

With a shocked, grateful and stunned cast on stage to accept the award, Jenkins led the thank-you speech by giving praise to the production companies who took on his project, his mother and those who spread the word about the film.

"As someone who went 8 years without making a piece, I gotta give love to these people right here, Plan B and A24, A24, A24. To my mom…Denzel [Washington] says in Fences, ‘I ‘dun gave you everything, I gave you your life.' Mom, you gave me my life, and I hope being on this stage right now is fulfillment of the life that you gave me," he said.

"And to everybody on Twitter and Instagram and back home in Miami and New Orleans, if you have seen this film or you have told a friend, all I ever say is please tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend. Much love."