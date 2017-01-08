Isabelle Huppert certainly has a lot to celebrate tonight!

The French actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in Elle at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night, joining Casey Affleck as it also marks her first-ever Golden Globes win.

The win was not easy either, considering the competition, which included: Amy Adams for her role in Arrival, Jessica Chastain for Miss Sloane, Ruth Negga for Loving and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

Taking the stage to accept the award, Huppert couldn't stop her heart from pounding, radiating excitement as she held her trophy.