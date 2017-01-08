REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
Ryan Gosling is dancing and singing his way to the top of award season.
At Sunday night's 2017 Golden Globes, the actor scored his first of what could be many awards for his work in La La Land. Shortly after accepting his trophy, the actor got to thanking his extended family including Eva Mendes.
"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Ryan shared. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
He continued, "To my daughters, I love you. And if I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of [Eva's] brother, Juan Carlos Mendes."
La La Land is a musical about an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) who falls in love with a jazz musician (Ryan). The Damien Chazelle-directed film and the co-stars are considered award season favorites and were also nominated for Best Picture of the Year.
"Singing and dancing at the same time is a real situation," Emma previously told E! News' Marc Malkin when opening up about the experience. "It was definitely nerve-racking but...but it was galvanizing, you know? You get up there and you just really go for it. If you fail, you fall flat on your face and you learn."
And for those wondering if Emma and Ryan are tired of working with each other after three movies, it's absolutely not the case.
"We made two films together and now three, and so you know it's great to work with people you know," Ryan shared with E! News. "I think it brings the best out of them because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can't if you're strangers."
Congratulations Ryan!
Following the 2017 Golden Globes on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday at 8 p.m.