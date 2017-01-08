EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Janet Jackson's First Days as a New Mom: "She Is Totally in Love"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Kim Kardashian

Exclusive! Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery

Mandy Moore, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Warning: Mandy Moore Promises This Is Us' Return Will Be a ''Crazy Roller Coaster of Emotion''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Janet Jackson, Wissam Al Manna, Exclusive

XPOSURE/AKM-GSI

Janet Jackson is a brand new mom and the icon is "totally in love." 

After ringing in the new year by giving birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Manna, on Jan. 3, the songstress is settling into life as a fresh family of three. 

"Janet is getting her strength back and feeling well," a source exclusively told E! News. "She has so much help around her, so that has alleviated stress. She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy. It was not an easy pregnancy at all."

While the 50-year-old star felt "sluggish" during her pregnancy and was under doctor's orders to rest, as sources previously told E! News, Jackson managed to have a "stress-free, healthy delivery" thanks to her doctors. 

"She has some of the best doctors that helped her through it," the insider added. 

Photos

Janet Jackson's Best Looks From Red Carpet to Concerts

The source also revealed little Eissa looks just like his famous mama. 

"The baby looks like Janet in so many ways with a touch of her man," the insider noted. "She is totally in love. She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that's all she really wants."

While some of Janet and husband Wissam Al Mana's family and friends have met the baby, our source shared many are still looking forward to their first introductions to the newborn. 

Overall, the five-time Grammy winner has realized one of her lifetime dreams.

"This was always her wish to have a child," the source said. "She is so excited to watch her baby grow."

TAGS/ Janet Jackson , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories