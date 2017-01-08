And the winner is...Casey Affleck!
That's right, the actor took home one of the most prestigious awards at the 2017 Golden Globes, winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his role in Manchester by the Sea—his first-ever Golden Globe win.
All the more reason to celebrate, Ben Affleck's brother was up against a strong list of competitors, including:Joel Edgerton for his role in Loving, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic and Denzel Washington for Fences.
While accepting the award, he made sure to acknowledge all the people who made it possible for him.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Thank you very much. This is really weird," he began. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press....I don't have enough time to say what I want to say about [director] Kenny Lonergran. So suffice it to say, I love you, you're beautiful, you're a treasure to all of us who like movies and work in movies."
He continued, "There is no award that belongs to just one actor. I wish that Michelle [Williams] could be onstage with me, because she made most of it work. She's perfect...I just have to thank everyone, I know it's boring, but everyone who made the movie, otherwise it wouldn't happen. Thank you to everyone there and to Kevin Walsh and to Matt Damon for giving me the opportunity, your support, your friendship. I suspect you won't be passing on any more movies in the future when I might be anywhere nearby, but I'll take this one."
He also made sure to show is appreciation for his family. "Lastly, I'll just say that despite how I might think I'm in charge at my house, it's my kids who give me permission to do this, because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all of the noise that sometimes surrounds people who live publicly, to let me travel for months at a time. So I love you. Thank you very much," he said, adding, "And to their mom [Summer Phoenix] who gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had, thank you very much, I love you."
Finally, he couldn't help but gush over Washington, who was nominated alongside him, concluding, "I remember years ago when Denzel was onstage, and he got up on here and said, 'God is love.' I agree, I guess. Thank you, Denzel."
