And the winner is...Casey Affleck!

That's right, the actor took home one of the most prestigious awards at the 2017 Golden Globes, winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his role in Manchester by the Sea—his first-ever Golden Globe win.

All the more reason to celebrate, Ben Affleck's brother was up against a strong list of competitors, including:Joel Edgerton for his role in Loving, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic and Denzel Washington for Fences.

While accepting the award, he made sure to acknowledge all the people who made it possible for him.