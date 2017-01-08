Well hello, Britney Spears!

The pop sensation and Sam Asghari continued to fuel romance rumors over the weekend, this time with a cozy snapshot of the pair shared to Instagram on Sunday. The possible couple appear to have been cuddling in bed when they decided to play around with a few Snapchat filters, proving they have some major puppy love for one another.

Spears didn't caption the photo, but there's really no caption needed when you're as hot a duo as these two.

Brit-Brit and the hunky model were first linked romantically back in November when a since-deleted photo of the two surfaced on Asghari's Instagram. The two seemingly met on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" music video, and the rest, as they say, was history!