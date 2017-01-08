Elena Gilbert, where art thou?
The Vampire Diaries is set to air its series finale on Friday, March 10, and the biggest mystery heading into the final run of episodes is whether or not Nina Dobrev will return for the longrunning hit's swan song. But at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Sunday, The CW president Mark Pedowitz did not have any official news to share.
"The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale," Pedowitz said when asked if Dobrev, who will next be seen in XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, will return for one final goodbye with the Salvatore brothers.
The CW
In August, Pedowitz said the network was having "discussions" with Dobrev about returning after she exited the series at the end of season six.
"There are discussions going on with Nina, we'd love to have her back," he said at the time. "These are discussions that go on, hopefully she'll be back, but should it not work out, Julie has planned out a great series finale for fans."
Other notable news to come out of The CW's presentation?
While The Originals is a spinoff of TVD, it could very well go on after viewers say goodbye to Mystic Falls depending on how it performs when it returns for its fourth season on March 17.
WB
"Julie and I spoke ahead of time about this…it will probably be a discussion in May," Pedowitz said of the show's future. "I am a big Julie Plec fan… I am hoping The Originals will continue, a lot of it will depend on performance."
Switching from vampires to witches, Pedowitz also answered questions about the network's recently ordered Charmed reboot from Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, including whether or not any original cast members could appear.
While Pedowitz stressed the 1976-set reboot would be "standalone" series, he said, "In terms of whether the actresses will come into the series, we'll see what happens as the series goes on. That's to be determined."
The original Charmed starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan. After the news broke, Combs tweeted her reaction, saying "We wish them well." Milano also took to Twitter. "#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best," she said.