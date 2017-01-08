The CW Renews 7 Shows: Did Your Favorite Make the Cut?

It's raining renewals!
The CW has handed out early pick-ups to seven of its current shows for the 2017-18 season, with fan-favorites such as The Flash, Arrow and Supernatural (heading into its 13th season!) earning renewals.
The four other series to receive good news when the announcement was made at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Sunday were Supergirl, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.
The shows yet to receive pick-up or cancellation news include the network's two new freshman series, Frequency and No Tomorrow, as well as The 100, which returns for its fourth season on Feb. 1, The Originals, which will return in March, and iZombie, returning in April.
"Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas," network president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. "Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long."
The CW
Later this year, The CW will say goodbye to longrunning hit The Vampire Diaries, and will also air the series finale of Reign.
Set to make its debut on Jan. 26 is Riverdale, an edgy new take on the Archie comics that will mark Greg Berlanti's fifth DC property on the network in addition to the superhero slate.
The network recently ordered a reboot of Charmed, the witchy WB series that aired from 1998-2006. Featuring a new cast, the show will revolve around three witches who come together to fight the forces of evil (and fight for women's rights) in a New England town in 1976.