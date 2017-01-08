The CW Renews 7 Shows: Did Your Favorite Make the Cut?

It's raining renewals!

The CW has handed out early pick-ups to seven of its current shows for the 2017-18 season, with fan-favorites such as The Flash, Arrow and Supernatural (heading into its 13th season!) earning renewals.

The four other series to receive good news when the announcement was made at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Sunday were Supergirl, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

The shows yet to receive pick-up or cancellation news include the network's two new freshman series, Frequency and No Tomorrow, as well as The 100, which returns for its fourth season on Feb. 1, The Originals, which will return in March, and iZombie, returning in April.