Leonardo DiCaprio Just Dropped $100,000 for Julia Roberts' SUV

Leonardo DiCaprio has a new cool vintage SUV.

The Oscar winner placed the winning bid last night on a 1967 Toyota Land Cruiser owned by Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder at Sean Penn's annual pre-Golden Globes J/P HRO Haiti Relief Organization gala at the Montage Beverly Hills.

The SUV was actually parked outside the luxury hotel for guests to take a look at before heading into the fundraiser, which raised $37 million for the Haiti relief organization.

DiCaprio, who is a regular attendee of the swanky affair hosted by Penn, CAA's Bryan Lourd and Sean and Alexandra Parker, also paid $125,000 for a piece of custom art by legendary southern California artist Ed Ruscha.