Leonardo DiCaprio Just Dropped $100,000 for Julia Roberts' SUV

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization
Leonardo DiCaprio has a new cool vintage SUV.
The Oscar winner placed the winning bid last night on a 1967 Toyota Land Cruiser owned by Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder at Sean Penn's annual pre-Golden Globes J/P HRO Haiti Relief Organization gala at the Montage Beverly Hills.
The SUV was actually parked outside the luxury hotel for guests to take a look at before heading into the fundraiser, which raised $37 million for the Haiti relief organization.
DiCaprio, who is a regular attendee of the swanky affair hosted by Penn, CAA's Bryan Lourd and Sean and Alexandra Parker, also paid $125,000 for a piece of custom art by legendary southern California artist Ed Ruscha.
This is Julia Roberts' Land Cruiser that Leonardo DiCaprio now owns @jphro pic.twitter.com/Z0sCJ8zYls— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 8, 2017
Courtney Love was also a big spender—winning tickets to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction of Nirvana rival Pearl Jam.
A dress worn by Madonna during her Rebel Heart tour went for $80,000.
Nick Jonas was on hand to help auction off a private acoustic concert.
"I bet we can auction off a Jonas Brothers reunion that might go well," the singer cracked before someone paid $80,000 for the private performance.
Jeffrey Tambor announced that the late Gary Shandling, who was a longtime supporter of JP/HRO, left $1 million to the organization in his will. In turn, J/P HRO launched the Gary Shandling Humanitarian Award. The inaugural recipient was Partners In Health Founder Dr. Paul Farmer.
JP/HRO not only has provided lifesaving support to Haiti since the 2010 earthquake, but most recently its served Haitian victims of October's Hurricane Matthew.
"I feel like I've been fortunate to play a part in the birth of three beautiful children," Penn said. "Dylan Francis Penn who's here tonight, the wild man Hopper Jack Penn who is here tonight and this organization J/P HRO."
The celeb guest list also included Diane Kruger, Trevante Rhodes, Lily Collins, Pamela Anderson, Jason Segel, Soleil Moon Frye, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Connie Britton, Sophia Bush, Edward Norton, Veronica Ferres, Patricia Arquette, Joel Edgerton, Rachel Zoe and Emile Hirsch.
To learn more about J/P HRO, go to jphro.com.
