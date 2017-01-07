KMazur/WireImage
Nearly one year after his tragic passing, Iman is doing her part to keep David Bowie's legacy more alive than ever.
The iconic supermodel recently took to Instagram to reflect on the upcoming anniversary of her late husband's death on Jan. 10, which falls just two days after the singer would have celebrated his 70th birthday.
Iman shared an intimate, black and white photo of the pair in a sweet embrace (and sharing a covert smooch) while walking along the ocean. She captioned the snapshot, "BowieForever."
The couple tied the knot in 1992 before welcoming a daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, eight years later. Sadly, after a private 18-month battle with liver cancer, David passed away last January at 69-years-old.
Since the British rocker's death, Iman has paid tribute to her "forever love" on multiple occasions.
In an interview taped prior to Bowie dying, the Somali beauty opened up to Oprah Winfrey about what made their marriage work behind closed doors.
"We both understand the difference between the person and the persona," she explained. "When we are home, we are just Iman and David. We're not anybody else."
Iman went on, "You have to be at the right time your life that you're ready for an everlasting relationship, that it becomes a first priority in your life. If your career is important to you, don't get married and have children, because something will give. I know as women we want to be able to have it all, but we can't have it all at the same time..."
Here's to one of Hollywood's most incredible pairings.