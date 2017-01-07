Demi Lovato Jokes About Her Selfie With Baby Elephant in Africa

Demi Lovato is just a trunkful of laughs.

The 24-year-old pop star recently flew to Africa and visited Kenya, where she hung out with adorable baby elephants. Lovato posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself with two of them Saturday.

"Kenya!!!" she wrote.

Lovato then posted a selfie with one of the elephants, showing just the animal's trunk resting over her shoulder and touching the side of her face.

"Caption this," she wrote. "Wait actually... don't."