Happy anniversary to Pink and Carey Hart!
The two celebrated 11 years of marriage Saturday, more than a week after they welcomed their second child and first son, Jameson Moon Hart.
Pink posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and Carey kissing on the red carpet at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
"Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum," Pink wrote. "That's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around."
"In between poop diapers and breast feedings I want to say I love to my amazing wife! Happy 11th to the most amazing woman on the planet," Carey tweeted. "You have given me happiness, love, two amazing children, and a lifetime of good times. I love you @pink."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Pink and Carey wed on Jan. 7, 2006 and have split twice before getting back together before their daughter Willow Hart was born in 2011. Last May, Pink told Ellen DeGeneres that she and her husband sometimes need time apart.
"We take breaks. We've had two breaks," the singer said, adding she's "due" for another break from Carey.
In December, while pregnant with Jameson, Pink laughed off rumors that she and her husband were headed for a breakup.
"Apparently @hartluck I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!!!" she joked on Instagram. "So you better fix this s--t, whatever it is, cause it's obviously BAD. Just s--tty! And before you leave can you please teach me how to set the alarm? I can't wait to take over your closet!!!!!! #moreclothes #ivehaditwiththiss--t."