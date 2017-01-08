"This is obviously a terrible mix-up."

In one of the 2017 Golden Globes' biggest surprises so far, Hugh Laurie just bested Sterling K. Brown, Christian Slater, and John Travolta for the prize of best supporting actor in a TV series, miniseries, or TV movie for his role in The Night Manager.

While Laurie is perfectly deserving for his turn in the AMC drama, many believed Brown was the one to beat in that category tonight. Regardless, Laurie's speech was filled with exactly the kind of sardonic humor we've come to expect from him.

"Thank you first of all to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honor. I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able tos ay I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," he began. "I don't mean to be gloomy. It's just that it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'foreign,' and 'press' in the title. I also think that to some Republicans, even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."