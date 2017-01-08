AMC
AMC
"This is obviously a terrible mix-up."
In one of the 2017 Golden Globes' biggest surprises so far, Hugh Laurie just bested Sterling K. Brown, Christian Slater, and John Travolta for the prize of best supporting actor in a TV series, miniseries, or TV movie for his role in The Night Manager.
While Laurie is perfectly deserving for his turn in the AMC drama, many believed Brown was the one to beat in that category tonight. Regardless, Laurie's speech was filled with exactly the kind of sardonic humor we've come to expect from him.
"Thank you first of all to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honor. I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able tos ay I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," he began. "I don't mean to be gloomy. It's just that it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'foreign,' and 'press' in the title. I also think that to some Republicans, even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."
"But thank you to them, and thank you to the many, many people who gave me this wonderful, extraordinary, once in a lifetime opportunity," he continued. "So I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."
And Laurie still wasn't done.
"I would like to thank, first of all, AMC and the BBC who were ideal parents for this whole project. They were loving and supportive, and I can't think of any other parental jokes, so they did that. I would also like to thank the impeccable Stephen Garrett, the Cornwell Clans, and of course the old lion himself, [The Night Manager author] John le Carré, the most charming man you'll ever meet."
With some prompting, Laurie wrapped up his speech by thanking the cast, crew, and The Night Manager director Susanne Bier, who he "would follow into the jaws of hell."
This is Laurie's third Golden Globes win. He previously won for House M.D. in 2006 and 2007.
Following the 2017 Golden Globes on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday at 8 p.m.
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!