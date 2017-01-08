Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
And the crown goes to...star of The Crown, Claire Foy!
Newcomer Foy just won best actress in a TV drama at the 2017 Golden Globes, and she sure seemed stunned.
"Oh my god, I'm having an out-of-body experience," she told the crowd as she took the stage to accept her award. "Thank you very very much, I'm so shocked. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press."
Foy plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series that chronicles her reign from the 1940s to present day, which means she's playing both a real and very recognizable public figure.
"When you play a real life person, it's tricky. And you rely very much on the people around you. So I'm going to dedicate this to all those people around me," Foy said, thanking her costars, directors, and Netflix.
"But big shoutout to John Lithgow," she added. Lithgow, who plays Winston Churchhill, was also nominated tonight.
Foy also had a couple of other big names to acknowledge.
"I really, really, really wouldn't be here if it wasn't for some extraordinary women. I'm going to thank them," she said. "One of them is Queen Elizabeth II. She ahs been at the center of the world for the past 63 years, and I think the world could do with a few more women at the center of it, if you ask me. And finally another extraordinary woman in the making, my girl. I love you, you're the future, and oh, you're just brilliant."
Foy beat Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, Stranger Things' Winona Ryder, The Americans' Keri Russell, and Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood for the award, which is both her first win and nomination. The Crown also won best TV drama.
Following the 2017 Golden Globes on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday at 8 p.m.
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!