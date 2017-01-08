Well that was a shock in the best way possible!

Atlanta bested Black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent and Veep to take home the big prize for Best TV Comedy at tonight's Golden Globes, and it was clear that creator and star Donald Glover was not expecting the win for the wacky FX comedy.

"This is incredible," he began after he and the entire cast took the stage. "We were not—wow. First, thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press. This is incredible. Thank you, FX. I really want to thank, you know, the beautiful, amazing actors and actresses we have."

"I really want to thank Atlanta, and all the black folks in Atlanta, like, for real, like just for being alive and for doing just amazing and being amazing people," Glover continued after giving shout outs to the cast and producers. "I couldn't be here without Atlanta."