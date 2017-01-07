Saturday Savings: Sofia Richie's Body Chain Is Now 40% Off!

by Alanah Joseph |

When it comes to jewelry, less isn't always more.

Layering dainty necklaces has been in style for awhile. Yet, any style maven will tell you that your necklace selection and styling are what make you stand out. With a variety of metals, charms, monograms and shapes, it's all about expressing your personality. 

With that said, what if you're an up-and-coming style icon like Sofia Richie? You're going to need something that's more daring, unique and sexy. Body chains are where it's at.

Here's the thing: Layering necklaces and body chains can get pricey, especially if you need more than one. Lucky for us, Sophia's favorite bra shaped body chain is on sale, as well as a few other must-haves jewelry pieces. 

Photos

Every Outfit You'd Need on The Bachelor

ESC: Sofia Richie

Instagram

As seen on Sofia Richie: Lili Clapse Brigitte Harness, Was $150, Now $88

ESC: Sofia Richie

Instagram

Urban Outfitters Giselle Bra Body Chain, $26

ESC: Sofia Richie

Instagram

Boohoo Hannah Faux Pearl Embellished Body Chain, Was $8, Now $6

 

ESC: Sofia Richie

Instagram

Liars & Lovers Fine Body Harness, $18.50

ESC: Sofia Richie

Instagram

Gorjana Nina Layered Lariat, Was $85, Now $17

ESC: Sofia Richie

Instagram

Kendra Scott Grant Necklace In Rose Gold, Was $85, Now $64.97

ESC: Sofia Richie

Instagram

Zara Choker and Long Necklace with Star Pack, Was $22.90, Now $9.99

Now we just need warm weather to show off these babies. 

