It all started with a malfunctioning teleprompter, because what else can really throw you into the fire besides something going wrong immediately after you've set foot on the stage for the first time? (Sure, Fallon had just killed it with a hilarious La La Land-themed musical opening number, complete with some super intimate moments with Justin Timberlake, but no matter).

Contrary to nobody's opinion, Jimmy handled the roadblock like a champ. Or, rather, like a total jokester. He took the opportunity to riff while the production team no doubt scrambled their a--ses off, sweating with panic all the while.

"Welcome to the Golden Globes, and already the teleprompter is down," he began. "This is a great way to start the show. I can do impressions. What do we do here? I can think of something. Cut to Justin Timberlake, please. Just wink at me or something. You know what, I'll make up this monologue."