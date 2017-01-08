The 2017 Golden Globes are shaping up to be big for a lot of people. There's Meryl Streep, of course, who is both nominated for Best Actress and set to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. Ryan Reynolds was honored with his very first major award nom. Amy Adams is in two movies up for recognition, on top of the everyday winnings inherent in being Amy Adams.

But before all the praises get heaped inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, plenty of stars got things off to a flashy start on the red carpet. It's always a party at the Golden Globes (and yes, you can thank champagne for that), but this time around the hilarity began before the bubbly popped.

Either that, or Hollywood's best and brightest had quite the pre-party; a possibility that shouldn't be ruled out.