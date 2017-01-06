There are just some celebs who never seem to age.

Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell—we're looking at you.

What's their secret? Is there some fountain of youth only accessible to the rich and famous? As a matter of fact, there is: It's called Hollywood's leading doctors, aestheticians and wellness experts. Instead of some illusive magical elixir, a youthful look can come courtesy of a few services and treatments you may never even heard of. Plastic surgery, a regimented diet and hardcore workouts aside, here are the real reasons why celebs look so damn good.