Kristin Cavallari is feeling the love as she says goodbye to her 20's.
One day after turning the big 3-0, the fashion designer and former MTV reality star revealed how she celebrated the special day.
As it turns out, husband Jay Cutler had big plans for his leading lady.
E! News can confirm the NFL athlete threw a surprise party for his wife at Fulton Market Kitchen in Chicago. "He rented the whole place out," a source shared with us. "It was an intimate party, about 50 people."
Cocktails and dinner was served while cookies and cupcakes were available that featured "30" on top. There were also balloons that had 1987 printed on them.
"This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we're both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday," Kristin revealed after the celebration. "He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends."
She added, "I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life."
If the party wasn't cool enough, Kristin also began her birthday celebration bright and early with a breakfast of champions. Who says you can't start and end your day with a few sweets?
"Birthday breakfast cupcakes...why not!" she wrote while posing in her kitchen. "#ByeBye20s #Hello30s."
For those wondering how Kristin is celebrating the first days of 30, the Balancing in Heels author is heading to Los Angeles where she will be part of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2017 Golden Globes.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
