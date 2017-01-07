Bryan Tanaka is opening up about his feelings for Mariah Carey!

In this clip from Sunday's Mariah's World, Tanaka talks candidly with dancer G. Madison about his connection with Mimi.

"I can't believe I'm saying this right now," Tanaka says. "I'm catching some hard feelings."

"About what?" G. Madison asks.

"Miss Mariah," Tanaka confesses. "I don't know if I'm trippin', but it's been kind of going a little nuts lately man."

Tanaka continues, "I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there's great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there's a connection that is more than what we've had for the past 10 years."