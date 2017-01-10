We appreciated Jennie Garth taking the time out of her jam-packed holiday season to chat.
The actress, who had her hands full planning Christmas festivities and a ski trip to Colorado for New Year's, took a quick break with E! News—and it sounded as if life is pretty great right now.
The big hint? When she said, "Life is so good right now."
The guy who put that big black-diamond ring on her finger, husband Dave Abrams, has something to do with that, as do her three daughters—who are 19, 14 and 10 all of a sudden!
"I see the women they are turning into and I feel so honored," she told us. "I'm proud of them."
And while she protested that she didn't "have much to do with it," obviously Luca, Lola and Fiona have a strong role model at home.
Garth was in Chicago in November delighting her fans at RewindCon with a bunch of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, and when we caught up with her she was showing us around "The Dining Room by Marie Callender," the party space she had decked out for the holidays in SoHo for other people too pressed for time or space to rent for a dinner party, with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.
But while she was happy to dish details on her handiwork and give an update on her home life, Garth usually prefers to play her cards pretty close to the vest.
"I try to keep my life as private as possible," she explained, "but also I understand fans' desire to connect on a deeper level. So I try to give little glimpses of my life, but not give away too much."
Happily, we've got a whole new glimpse into Garth's day-to-day life right here in the E!Q. Just from those 42 seconds, we had a feeling her holiday was going to be a good one.