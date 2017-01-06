Why Nicki Minaj Will Be Just Fine on Her Own

Don't forget, Nicki Minaj is a boss.

And that's precisely why her split from Meek Mill will be hard, but not impossible to get over. In fact, the "Anaconda" songstress has proven time and time again that she has always put herself first. Whether in her personal life or in her career, Nicki has told her fans that the most important person in one's life is his or herself, and in her case, it's Nicki.

For as many times as she has gushed about her ex, Nicki also has reaffirmed her strong spirit. In NYLON's April 2016 issue, the "Starships" rapper said that she thought Mill was The One because he was into her "bossy" attitude.