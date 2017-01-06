After Camila Cabello's exit from Fifth Harmony, many wondered how much longer the rest of the group would stay together.

But Thursday the remaining four members, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui gave Harmonizers the hope they needed: their official photo as a foursome. The photo, released on Twitter, was simply captioned, "Twenty Seventeen."

Now there's even more proof—official proof—that these four aren't going anywhere. According to Billboard, Fifth Harmony will be releasing a third studio album in 2017! The girl group will be continuing on without Cabello, and we're excited to hear what they have in store in 2017.