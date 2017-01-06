After Camila Cabello's exit from Fifth Harmony, many wondered how much longer the rest of the group would stay together.
But Thursday the remaining four members, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui gave Harmonizers the hope they needed: their official photo as a foursome. The photo, released on Twitter, was simply captioned, "Twenty Seventeen."
Now there's even more proof—official proof—that these four aren't going anywhere. According to Billboard, Fifth Harmony will be releasing a third studio album in 2017! The girl group will be continuing on without Cabello, and we're excited to hear what they have in store in 2017.
Fifth Harmony/Twitter
Cabello, on the other hand, is expected to release her first solo single in April or May, according to the industry mag. (She already has appeared on songs with Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly). Fifth Harmony announced Cabello's departure in mid-December, but it quickly turned into a they said-she said feud. Fifth Harmony claimed they were relatively blindsided, while Cabello maintained she had informed her four band mates a month earlier that she planned to leave.
The remaining four finally confirmed that Cabello's manager informed them that she would be leaving the group, but they also noted that they tried to get her to stay.
While Harmonizers have been trying to get a grasp on this big change, they were also able to see the five ladies together one last time on New Year's Eve. Cabello appeared with the other girls during a two-song performance on Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest as it was pre-taped before her exit.