Matt Lauer kicks off most days next to Savannah Guthrie, so his 20th anniversary on Today couldn't go any other way.

The Today co-anchor was showered with praise Friday morning while celebrating two official decades with the morning news program. While Guthrie and colleague Dylan Dreyer have been on maternity leave for the week of celebrations, they would not miss the opportunity to surprise their work partner on the plaza.

"What are you doing?" Lauer asked Guthrie in shock when he spotted her on set.

"I couldn't miss it!" she told him as they gave each other a big hug.

"You texted me 20 minutes ago," he added. "It's so good to see you guys! How are you?" Still, he was hoping there were two more surprises. "Where are the babies? Did you bring the babies?" he inquired.