Cooper and Irina have been together for almost two years. She showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November and multiple sources told E! News she and the actor were expecting their first child.

"Bradley been really supportive and helpful towards Irina," the source told E! News. "They both can't wait to have a baby."

Another source had said in December that the two have already picked a few baby names they like and that they know the sex of their child.

"Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one," the source added.