Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Forget the Golden Globe award! Dev Patel is campaigning for the real Hollywood prize: 2017's Sexiest Man Alive.
The 26-year-old actor is nominated for his work in Lion, a film about a 5-year-old boy who gets separated from his family in India and gets adopted by an Australian couple, but Ellen DeGeneres has a plan to make him an even bigger star in Hollywood.
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Ellen mentions how buff Dev had become for his role in the Golden Globe-nominated movie. "It seems like you worked out and you did a lot to get ready for this role," the host notes.
"Yeah, I had to grow some hair," Dev jokes. "I had to go to the gym. Well, going to the gym was very tough because I'm very vocal. I don't do much weightlifting, but I make a lot of noise."
Because fans consider Dev's hard work in the gym time well spent, Ellen recommends he parlay it into another role. "That's a big deal to get nominated, but there's so much more for you out there in life, and because you look so good and people are saying you look buff and everything I had this made for you," Ellen says as a mockup of Dev on the cover of People magazine's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive issue displays on the screen.
"No!" Dev shouts in response, adorably embarrassed by the honor.
"It'll help your career," Ellen advises. "Listen to me. You print these out and hand them out as you're doing interviews and if you get this wonderful title of Sexiest Man Alive—"
"That's never going to happen," Dev interrupts.
"Yes, it will. Your career will just catapult into—there's no limit to what can happen."
Still appearing embarrassed, Dev makes Ellen say, "You don't seem appreciative."
"This is very awkward," Dev jokes.
"All right," she says. "You just don't understand Hollywood."