This Is Us star Chrissy Metz isn't letting rumors get in the way of her big Golden Globes weekend.
The actress was spotted getting pushed in a wheelchair through LAX earlier this week, and many wondered if she had gotten gastric bypass surgery while in Florida for the holidays. Metz's onscreen character Kate has been dealing with issues stemming from her weight, and in the winter finale she vowed to have gastric bypass after her hard work failed to see any results. Her boyfriend Toby, however, was shedding pounds like it was nothing.
"I kill myself for weeks and I'm down a pound?" she asked in a recent episode, incredulous at her results.
"And a quarter," Toby added, not really helping the situation.
Some fans wondered if Metz had decided to go through the surgery in real life, but a rep for the actress told TMZ that Metz injured her knee over Christmas. Metz is still feeling some lingering pain but should at "full strength" in a few days—just in time for the 2017 Golden Globes! Metz is nominated in the Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film category for her work on NBC's breakout show.
Feel better soon, Chrissy!
