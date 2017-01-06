Octavia Spencer Shares Her Red Carpet Secrets

Octavia Spencer has a friend in Tadashi Shoji.

The fashion designer created the actress' lavender look when she won a Golden Globe in 2012. When E! News caught up with Spencer on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City Wednesday, she was once again dressed in a Shoji ensemble. "He cuts well for full-bodied women—and regular women—but for us with a little bit more," she said. "You want to trust that you are going to feel good as a woman, and so he always makes me feel beautiful."

It was a winning look—and perhaps it was no coincidence that Hidden Figures won the award for Best Ensemble at the annual event. The film also stars Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monaé.