Octavia Spencer Shares Her Red Carpet Secrets

Octavia Spencer has a friend in Tadashi Shoji.
The fashion designer created the actress' lavender look when she won a Golden Globe in 2012. When E! News caught up with Spencer on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City Wednesday, she was once again dressed in a Shoji ensemble. "He cuts well for full-bodied women—and regular women—but for us with a little bit more," she said. "You want to trust that you are going to feel good as a woman, and so he always makes me feel beautiful."
It was a winning look—and perhaps it was no coincidence that Hidden Figures won the award for Best Ensemble at the annual event. The film also stars Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monaé.
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Award season is well underway, and Spencer is hoping to be named Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2017 Golden Globes this Sunday on NBC. The Hidden Figures star is in an especially competitive category, as Fences' Viola Davis, Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Lion's Nicole Kidman and Manchester by the Sea's Michelle Williams are in the running for the award.
Will Spencer wear Tadashi Shoji to this year's ceremony? Fans will have to watch and see.
Thankfully, with years of experience under her belt, red carpets aren't as intimidating as they once were. "It's the end of the process...It's one of the things actors and actresses really have to deal with," she said. "As far as the whole rigmarole of doing a film, it might be at the tail end."
And along the way, Spencer has learned a few tricks of the trade. "I'm learning I've got to drink a lot more water! A lot more water! You're on planes so much. You dehydrate and your skin starts looking like paper," she explained. "That's one thing I'll tell you, ladies: Drink the water!"
